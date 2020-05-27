Economy Traders risk missing out on Sh6.2bn pending bills pay

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Interior ministry has warned many traders could be locked out of ongoing payment of Sh6.2 billion worth of pending bills owed by the Prisons Department due to a lack of documentation.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein said that the department was making final verifications of all claims for supplies made in the 2011/12 and 2017/18 financial years.

Traders have up to June 5 to file documents to support of claims of supplies to the Kenya Prisons Services.

“This exercise will run from May 20, 2020, to June 5, 2020. Failure to present yourself and/or any of the documents listed above will result in non-verification of your claim(s),” Ms Hussein said in a notice.

Traders are required to file the documents with respective prisons offices countrywide.

advertisement

The documents include credit letters, invoices and delivery notes for supplies made, clearance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority for the year ending June, business registration certificates and local purchase orders signed by the various officers-in-charge of the different prisons.