Economy Transport agency seeks bidders for its e-stickers

Mr George Njao. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has stepped up the bid to introduce digital motor-vehicle stickers after several false starts in the past five years.



In an international tender posted this week, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said it requires four million self-adhesive labels containing vehicle data “as part of modernisation and reforms.”

“The computerised windshield e-sticker with anti-counterfeit features will enable enforcement officers to identify vehicles involved in illegal actions and traffic violations,” said NTSA director-general George Njao.

“Authorities, police and other agencies require quick and reliable information on vehicles and their corresponding owner.”

To make it cost-effective, he said the e-sticker would combine radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication, enabling automatic mass data acquisition.

Related Stories Little-known safety expert to replace Meja at NTSA

advertisement

“One can unambiguously verify if a vehicle and licence plate belong to each other. The RFID e-sticker memorises additional data like make and colour, that is readily available to traffic police officers to validate vehicles during their regular patrols,” said Mr Njao.