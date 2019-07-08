Economy Uasu sues seven public varsities in unpaid dues row

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) National Secretary General Constantine Wasonga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A union has sued seven public universities for failing to remit dues and agency fees deducted from members totalling to over Sh123 million for 68 months.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) accused the higher learning institutions of stifling and meddling with its smooth operations by withholding dues and agency fees deducted on its behalf.

The union laments despite signing recognition agreement and collective gain agreements (CBAs) the universities have chosen to violate Section 50 of the Labour Relations Act 2007 and Articles 41, (2) (4) and 47 the Constitution by failing to remit the dues and agency fees.

Uasu is, therefore, demanding a total of Sh123,087,993.95 from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, University of Nairobi, Moi University, Technical University of Kenya, Kisii University, Egerton University and Kenyatta University, which have been named as defendants in the case.

The union says in the pleadings the Employment and Labour Relations Court certified as urgent that the seven institutions of higher learning have dishonoured testaments signed through their federation — the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum.

advertisement

“As pointed out by the union counsel Titus Koceyo all the defendants are supposed to remit within 10 days all the dues and agency fees deducted to the unions accounts without any delay,” Justice Maureen Onyango said while certifying the case as urgent.