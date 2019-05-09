Economy Uhuru, Ruto 3.9pc pay raise sparks anger

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyans online have expressed anger and disappointment in President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto’s planned 3.9 percent pay raise.

The Treasury has budgeted for the rise after they took a pay cut back in 2017 just before the last General Election.

Treasury documents show that the combined annual pay — basic salary and allowances — of Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto will rise from the current Sh36.6 million to Sh38 million.

Kenyans online are, however, venting their anger at the executive for increasing their budget despite the tough economic times.

“So, they impose a 1.5 per cent tax deduction without a wage increase for Kenyans, but increase a 3.9 per cent salary for themselves?” posed Francois K on the social media.

Andrew Oduor commented: “And then they will publicly refuse the pay rise and boom! Kenyans will be lapping at their feet with accolades of statesmanship.”.