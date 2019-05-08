Economy Uhuru, Ruto to get 3.9pc pay rise in Budget after 2017 cut

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury has budgeted for a 3.9 percent pay rise for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, after it was cut in 2017.

Treasury documents show that the combined annual pay — basic salary and allowances — of Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto will rise from the current Sh36.6 million to Sh38 million.

The two top public executives saw their pay, together with other top officials,’ cut in 2017 ahead of General Elections on August 8 to curb the ballooning wage bill.

The cut saw the president’s salary drop to Sh1.44 million a month from Sh1.65 million, while his deputy took home Sh1.23 million from Sh1.4 million.

At 3.9 percent, the presidency pay rise is unlikely to match the average inflation for this year targeted at above five percent, up from 4.3 percent a year earlier.

Essential services

The planned pay rise comes as the Treasury implements an austerity plan to free up cash for development and essential services such as security, health and education.

The State has been grappling with missed tax collection triggering a cash crunch that recently forced the Treasury to review its budget.

Treasury documents show that the two executives will enjoy a combined allowances package of Sh15.2 million in the year starting July. Their combined pay for the new fiscal year will be Sh22.8 million, putting their combine package at Sh38 million.