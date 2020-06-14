Economy Uhuru order raises online listing of public tenders five-fold

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The value of public contracts published online in line with the State’s directive increased five-fold in 2019/20 compared to the previous financial year.

The online portal, which was established last July, listed 1,338 contracts worth Sh52.43 billion in the financial year 2019/20.

This represents a 579 percent increase on the 379 tenders worth Sh7.72 billion that were awarded to qualified suppliers in the financial year 2018/19.

During the period under review, the value of contracts by businesses owned by women, youth and disabled persons under the Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) contracts also went up 288 percent.

The data shows that 482 AGPO contracts worth Sh590 million were issued in the financial year 2019/20 compared to 125 contracts whose value stood at Sh145 million issued in the financial year 208/19.

The data, however, shows that several State agencies continue to defy President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to publicly release details of the multi-billion shilling tenders through a designated public procurement website to curb graft.

A spot-check of the portal reveals that most agencies controlling multi-billion shilling State contracts are yet to publish online details of such tenders.

Mr Kenyatta said publication of the tenders would allow the public to scrutinise the deals, including the quality and amounts of goods and services bought as well as the cost, and identity of the suppliers.

Mid-2018, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua asked accounting officers in ministries, departments and agencies to consolidate and publish tenders information, on the 15th of every month.