Economy UoN stops allowance for sponsored trips

Prof Stephen Kiama, the UoN vice-chancellor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has stopped travel allowance for trips that are not organised by the institution under austerity measures.

The new measure affects all staff, including the top brass such as the vice-chancellor, deputy VCs, college principals and registrars.

“The executive Office of the President/head of public service has directed that all travel requests that are sponsored by the organisers will be treated as such and hence no quarter per diem will be approved,” reads the circular dated February 26, 2020.

The university’s cash flow has been affected by the drop in the number of new students.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows its enrolment declined to 67,827 in 2018 from 98,715 in 2015.

advertisement

This has also derailed the lucrative parallel degree programme, which over the past decade became a money minting machine for institutions.