Economy Virus spreads in counties as deaths hit 10

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nine Kenyans tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, raising fears of community transmission of the deadly respiratory virus as all the cases came outside quarantine and isolation centres.

Unlike the imported viruses previously reported, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe linked none of Wednesday's confirmed infections to overseas travels, implying public interactions could be fuelling spread of the virus.

“Of all the new cases confirmed, all are Kenyan nationals and none has a history of travel and none was in a quarantine centre. These are people we have tracked through contact tracing,” Mr Kagwe said.

The latest tally, which brings the total number of infected people to 225, offers a sneak preview of the likely outcome of the mass testing that the State has lined up starting next week. A total of 12,000 testing kits have since been made available for the purpose.

Community transmission is likely to alter the viral spread trajectory that some optimists had predicted could begin to slow down by as early as next month.

advertisement

A number of people have flagrantly flouted guidelines on public gathering and social distancing. On April 10, a Kenya Port Authority employee James Onyango died of Covid-19 in Siaya after travelling all the way from Mombasa undetected.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and Rome-based Catholic Priest Richard Oduor have pending cases in court, having violated government’s quarantine rules.

To date, 21 counties have so far confirmed coronavirus infections in what shifts focus outside Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi that were marked out as the virus hotspots.

The total recoveries rose to 53 following 12 new cases while one person succumbed from the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 10.