Wamalwa ordered to return ministry car

Economy
Wamalwa ordered to return ministry carTuesday, March 3, 2020 0:01
Parliament has given Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa two weeks to return an official car belonging to the Ministry of Water, which he kept after he was transferred two years ago.
The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed that Mr Wamalwa returns the top of the range vehicle registration number KCH 683T by close of business on Friday 13, 2020. “I direct in the circumstances that CS Eugene Wamalwa takes it upon himself to surrender this vehicle to Ministry of Water latest next Friday, March 13,” Mr Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs PAC said.
Mr Wandayi directed Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu to file a status report to the House indicating compliance.
Mr Irungu told the committee that car was allocated to Mr Wamalwa, the former CS for Water but was not handed over to the department when he was transferred to State department for Devolution.