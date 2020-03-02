Economy Wamalwa ordered to return ministry car

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has given Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa two weeks to return an official car belonging to the Ministry of Water, which he kept after he was transferred two years ago.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed that Mr Wamalwa returns the top of the range vehicle registration number KCH 683T by close of business on Friday 13, 2020. “I direct in the circumstances that CS Eugene Wamalwa takes it upon himself to surrender this vehicle to Ministry of Water latest next Friday, March 13,” Mr Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs PAC said.

Mr Wandayi directed Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu to file a status report to the House indicating compliance.