Write off Sh2.4bn cane farmers owe State, says team

Sugarcane farmers defaulted on Sh2.4 billion loans from the defunct Sugar Development Fund, an industry report shows, highlighting the negative impact of delayed payment for cane deliveries.

The Sugar Taskforce report that is yet to be handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta says that the farmers defaulted after sugar millers failed to pay them for supplies.

The Sh2.4 billion debt as at March last year comprises Sh1.93 billion in principal loans and Sh0.506 million as interest accrued by 12 farmer unions.

“Due to the poor performance of the factories, and their inability to pay farmers promptly, declining incomes, factory inefficiencies…… farmers and farmers organisations have been unable to repay money lent to them by SDF,” the task force chaired by former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said.

SDF due to the defaulted loans was unable to provide fresh loans to cane growers, hitting productivity in the sector that is at its lowest with debt-ridden millers.

Farmers under the Sony Outgrowers Company owed Sh476.2 million, the highest of all the defaulting farmer unions followed by Nzoia Outgrowers at Sh407.5 million while those from Muhoroni hold Sh390.5 million in debt.

The loans were part of efforts by the State to provide cheap credit to cane growers and boost their suppliers to the millers.

The task force says the State should write off the debts and cushion the struggling cane growers who are grappling with un-paid supplies to millers.

Ailing State-owned factories like Mumias, Miwani, Chemelil, Nzoia, Muhoroni and Sony owed farmers and lenders Sh38.5 billion as of last year and the state has since been pushing to write off the debts and pave the way for privatisation of the millers.