Youth Fund sues bank to recover Sh100m

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEF) has sued Rafiki Microfinance Bank over Sh100 million that was advanced to it for onward lending but did not reach the youth.

The Fund has hired advocates for Sh11.9 million to recover cash from the bank with the Auditor General faulting the process of hiring the lawyers.

“These expenses (Sh11.9 million) include an amount of Sh8.22 million paid to a firm of advocates to institute recovery proceeding for an outstanding amount of Sh100 million and interest of Sh342,693 in respect of monies advanced to Rafiki Microfinance Bank for onward lending to youth groups that never happened,” Auditor-General Edward Ouko says in his latest report.

Established in 2006 to provide loans for youth-owned businesses, the Fund partnered with financial institutions to make loan access easier.

As at June 8, 2019, Sh12.8 billion had been disbursed by YEF, benefiting 1.9 million youth according to Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

Mr Ouko has cited the Fund for hiring the firm of advocates to pursue Rafiki Microfinance in contravention of the law on procurement of goods and services in government.

He said the Fund contracted the services of the unnamed law firm through direct sourcing against the law.

“Although the Fund is a public entity, it sought the services of private advocates without obtaining permission of the Attorney General contrary to provisions of Article 156 (4) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya.