Economy State retains Sh15,000 cheap electricity fee

Households near transformers will continue to pay Sh15,000 for connection to the national grid, Kenya Power said Wednesday after it received financing for the latest phase of the subsidy programme. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Households near transformers will continue to pay Sh15,000 for connection to the national grid, Kenya Power said Wednesday after it received financing for the latest phase of the subsidy programme.

The utility firm – which had put the subsidy on hold for several months as it met financing conditions - said it had received Sh18.6 billion in credit and grant from a group of international financiers.

The cash was released by Agence Française de Développement (Sh9.3 billion), the European Union (Sh3.1 billion) and the European Investment Bank (Sh6.2 billion).

Without the subsidy the average cost of connection is Sh71,307.60, the utility firm told the Business Daily.

The 32 counties targeted include Nakuru, Nyandarua, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Homabay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu and Kitui.

advertisement

Others are Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Murang'a, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

Kenya Power said constituencies with lower electricity access rates will get more transformers.

“Transformers to be utilised have been distributed to constituencies based on electricity access rates,” said Kenya Power.

“The transformers are further distributed to wards fairly, the sites with high customers potential are identified and finally all the customers within an electrical distance of 600 metres of the identified transformers to benefit from the project,” said Kenya Power.