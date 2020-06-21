Economy Hundreds risk purge as body orders registration of procurement practitioners

Hundreds of procurement and supplies management workers risk losing their jobs after the professional body issued fresh directive for registration of all practitioners.

The Kenya Institute of Suppliers Management (KISM) said the country has only 2,500 qualified professionals but thousands of unregistered practitioners have found their way into private and public organisations.

KISM chairman John Karani told the Business Daily in an interview Friday that KISM was determined to rid the market rogue practitioners “who have given the profession a bad name.”

KISM has since ordered the professionals, among them chain management officers, warehouse and store officers, logistics officers and consultants to either register or face prosecution. “We only have 2,500 supplies management practitioners who are registered to practice in the country. This means that the remaining 17,000 who are within our database but are not registered are illegally practicing,” said Mr Karani.

“Under the law, the individuals practising illegally will face a fine of Sh100,000 while chief executives in firms where these culprits are working will face a fine or of Sh500,000, a jail term of three years or both.”

advertisement

Mr Karani warned employers and the public against hiring people who fail to produce proper certification. The warning comes at a time Kenya’s procurement officers have in recent years been on the spot following revelations that a number of them have been colluding with bidders to steal millions of shillings from the State.

The move saw the State transfer at least 150 procurement and accounting officers to new work stations in a swoop the Treasury said was aimed at taming corruption in government departments and State–owned firms.