Health & Fitness After Years of Ridicule, I Lost 30 kgs

Nelly Medza. PHOTO | COURTESY

At 25, Nelly Medza weighed 120 kilogrammes and had frequent asthma attacks.

“I was always in hospital under nebuliser, (where a tube is attached to a face mask to release asthma medicine),” she says.

“After walking up the stairs to the office early in the morning, my armpits would always be sweaty, I couldn't even finish doing house chores due to extreme tiredness. At buffet dinners, my family always mocked me that I was going to devour all the food,” she says.

After complaining to her best friend about her weight, she decided that she will hit the gym but kept procrastinating. Two years ago, she entered InShape Ladies Fitness, a women-only gym in Mombasa, and she has been going ever since.

“I started with cardio exercises, then graduated to lifting weights at the eighth month. My life has now changed immensely,” Nelly says.

She has lost 30 kgs, her visits to the doctor have reduced and the last time she used an inhaler was a year ago.

“When I started going to the gym, I became the main topic in social and family gatherings. They thought I would quit after the third month. Well, Surprise!,’’ she says laughing.

Apart from doing cardio exercises, endurance workouts and weightlifting, Nelly says she has reduced her food portions.

Her doctor advised her to eat five meals a day. She snacks after breakfast and lunch and avoids carbohydrates and sugars in the evening.

She has opted for arrowroots, brown rice, whole meal bread and brown chapati.

Just like most people, she found it difficult to cope in the gym during the first months, fearing that she would be out of rhythm in group exercises.

“I used to stand at the back of an aerobics class so as not to be mocked when I get tired or stop to rest,” she says.

But the fitness instructors kept encouraging her to move to the front of the class.

‘‘I used to think it was a punishment,” she says, adding that in the end, the attention from the trainers gave her the courage to do most exercises even yoga.

Nelly says besides reducing her visits to the doctor, she is no longer so tired and her mind is refreshed.

Sarah Wanjiru, her fitness trainer says the gym gets people who come to add weight, lose or maintain their weights. There are those who also come on a doctor's request, but someone should not wait until it gets to that point.

“Going to the gym has changed my life. I am more motivated, positive, confident and I love myself more,’’ says Nelly who adds that, she still craves all the ‘‘crazy foods’’ such as chocolate, burgers and pizzas but avoids them.

For Nelly, the gym is a therapeutic place.

People live with so many insecurities of poor health, weight, finances and anxiety and exercising makes someone learn how to deal with these issues better.

Her advice to women is to not compare themselves with anyone. Everyone has their own weight loss journey.