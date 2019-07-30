Health & Fitness Can diet ward off cancer?

Green juices may be rich in micronutrients but they are very low in energy. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Over time, the messages on diet and cancer have been intensified until they are almost confusing to patients. Every so often, there is a ‘quack’ preaching how onions, or vegetable juices only or no carbohydrates diet can cure cancer or stop the spread.

However, Elizabeth Ndunge, a registered clinical nutritionist says there is no single diet that can stop cancer from spreading or cure it.

“There is no substitute for chemotherapy or radiotherapy. These are the conventional ways of treating cancer. A good diet is important because it enhances treatment outcome but it will not kill the cancer cells,” she says.

Ms Ndunge says there is a lot of misinformation on cancer and foods.

“Cancer patients are being taken advantage of because immediately after diagnosis, there is a lot of panic. Therefore, anything that they hear will cure the cancer they will go for it,” she says.

Faith Biongo, another nutritionist says in chemotherapy centres in Kenya, you will find patients coming in with a bottle of juiced vegetables in tow.

Vegetables juices are rich in antioxidants but a few studies have shown that antioxidant supplements can interfere with effectiveness of chemotherapy. Others have shown that antioxidants can have positive effect.

“Due to reduced immunity and safety of the vegetables used for juicing, I advise patients to hold off the juices until after chemo,” says Ms Biongo.

“Chemo also has side effects (nausea, anorexia and taste changes) that reduce food intake. Green juices may be rich in micronutrients but they are very low in energy which is essential during treatment. Drinking green juices may fill up a patient without providing any energy,” she adds.

SMALL PORTIONS

A balanced diet during cancer treatment minimises weight loss and muscle wasting. It also increases a patient’s ability to cope with treatment.

Some diets are doing real harm to patients, the experts warn.

“How can an adult just survive on juices alone? Some may end up with a condition called cancer cachexia, which is extreme weight loss and wasting of muscles,” says Ms Ndunge.

Cancer cachexia, a condition that causes death, is irreversible but it can be caught early.

“It is quite common and is usually characterised by loss of appetite, muscle wasting, metabolic changes and anaemia because a patient is not getting required nutrients.

Some of the common cancer fad diets include a patient cutting out animal products and sugar, taking particular supplements and gobbling glasses and glasses of broccoli, carrot and beetroot juices.

“Beetroot is very rich in Vitamin A, but how much Vitamin A does the body need? Increased intake of particular foods may overwork the kidneys to flush out the high levels of vitamins,” Ms Ndunge says.

A good nutrition is important to cancer patients, just as it is to those suffering from diabetes and heart diseases. However, patients may experience a metallic taste in the mouth or have thick saliva which makes it hard for them to eat well.

“Don’t wait until you’re hungry to eat meal. Eat small portions instead of waiting for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“When you cannot chew well, drink a smoothie that is high in protein and energy. For instance, make a smoothie using natural yoghurt, bananas and avocado,” Ms Biongo says.

CANCER DIET TIPS

If you have metallic taste: Gurgle water mixed with sodium bicarbonate and salt to get rid of the metallic taste. One of the meals that taste the worst is meats if someone has a metallic taste. You can opt for meat alternatives such as legumes.

Vomiting and diarrhoea: Eat non-greasy foods and avoid foods laced with oils. Eat dry foods that are nutritious. Avoid sugary foods and opt for those with a bland taste. Sugary foods makes a patient feel more nauseated. High-fibre foods make the diarrhoea worse. Also avoid fresh milk which aggravates the diarrhoea and drink fermented milk instead.

Diarrhoea: Increase intake of fruits and vegetables.

Constipation: Painkillers can cause this. If it is so severe, consult a doctor. However you can manage it with diet which is high in fibre.

Cooking Vegetables: Do not overcook the vegetables. When you prepare vegetables, stir-fry them for a few minutes with a little oil so that you can get the fat soluble Vitamin A, D and K. Use plant oils.

Your plate: Your plate should have carbohydrates (cereals, starches), proteins (animal and plant), fruits, vegetables, milk or milk alternatives and fats: You must take all at least in a day.

Cancer cachexia is very common is usually characterised by reduced appetite, muscle wasting and metabolic changes. A nutritionist will do an assessment on how much weight a patient is losing in a month or if is getting required calories.