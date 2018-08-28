Health & Fitness How to keep bottled water safe

A hawker sells bottled water in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

The country has been awash with shocking news of unsafe food contaminated with chemical residues on sale to the unsuspecting public. And while sugar has received more prominence, the reality is, there are dozens of other food, including bottled water in the market whose quality cannot be guaranteed and which are not being talked about despite the serious risk to human health they pose.

Kenya has a flourishing bottled water market with 2016 figures from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimating sales to be more than Sh12 billion per year.

A drive along Thika Superhighway reveals the rampant hawking of a dozen brands of bottled water for as low as Sh20 a bottle — a situation that is replicated in most urban towns.

This is partly attributed to the increasing demand for bottled water, which stems from citizens’ search for quality. In turn, it resulted in the mushrooming of licensed and unlicensed water vendors.

Whilst it is marketed as ‘pure mineral water’, recent research and government raids have shown that most of this water is obtained from tap or borehole and bottled in unsafe, unhygienic estate backyards and in some cases even from rivers. Further, tests carried out on some samples have shockingly found the presence of faecal matter.

Investigations reveal that this water is packaged in used bottles in unsanitary conditions without proper testing facilities.

Sometimes, unscrupulous vendors go as far as using bottles bearing labels of well-known companies and passing off as genuine products.

This illegal practice is not only limited to the vendors who seem to be working in cahoots with crooked businessmen but extends to the hospitality industry. A few months ago, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) warned that some hotels and public event organisers were procuring packaged drinking water that the agency had not certified and distributed it for consumption to their clients.

Sporadic government crackdown does not seem to deter the thriving business. For instance, Kebs’ suspension of 368 unlicensed water bottlers in 2016 for failure to meet quality standards seems to have had no effect in discouraging vendors from venturing into the industry.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), more than 70 per cent of products in the water and juice sector are illicit.

This translates into thousands, if not millions, of Kenyans being exposed to water contaminated with chemicals, hazardous waste and bacteria such as E-Coli, which in many cases can result in serious diseases such as salmonellosis, cholera, typhoid, Hepatitis A, meningitis or amoebiasis.

In severe cases, water contamination has led to death, especially in children and the elderly.

How did we get here, one may wonder? The proliferation of illicit bottled water has been blamed on a lack of stringent surveillance and enforcement mechanisms.

Until now, only the Kebs mark has been required on bottled water products. However, the Standardisation Mark (SM) for the locally produced product is not a secure, serialised mark that can be used by consumers to verify the authenticity of these products — each manufacturer is simply authorised to include the SM image in their product packaging. However, most if not all illicit producers include the SM image on their products as well.

Additionally, the recent scandal regarding Kebs Import Standardisation Mark has demonstrated the limits of the solution that is not secure and robust. This situation calls for a change of tack, especially in the water and juice sector, which has a huge impact on public health.

The best shot at protecting and defending the consumer comes in the form of tools such as the impending introduction of the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) as a first step to eradicating the sale of unlicensed and unapproved products, thereby securing the health and welfare of our people. The EGMS is a tried and tested solution which has been implemented in the tobacco, spirits, beer, wine and ready to drink alcoholic drinks industry in Kenya for nearly four years with impressive results.

The system will enable Kenyans to verify the source and authenticity of the water they consume, reducing their risk.

In addition, this system would help weed out unscrupulous traders, importers and illegitimate products thus guaranteeing the licensed bottlers a level playing field through which they can protect their brands’ integrity.

As a core benefit, the EGMS would help enhance the government’s revenue collection.

However, for the implementation of such a system to work, the taxman must work for hand in glove with other relevant authorities such as Kebs, Water Services Regulatory Board and Water Resource Management Authority to ensure that only companies bottling genuine, clean and safe mineral water are licensed and authorised to bear the secure KRA stamp. This would assure consumers that what they spend their hard earned cash on is safe and secure.

Water is an essential element of life thus there should be no compromise in ensuring that all companies involved in bottled water production and business meet the highest standards attainable.