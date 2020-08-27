Health & Fitness Virtual marathons appeal to fitness enthusiasts

Runners stretch after completing a half marathon at the Bamburi Nature Trails in Mombasa. PHOTO | POOL

At sunrise on a Saturday, Fredrick Korir and seven runners start their marathon race. They have not paid an entry fee, have not crossed any official starting line, or bolted at the firing of a start gun. But theirs is just like any other marathon race.

It is a virtual race and perhaps hundreds of other marathoners thousands of miles away from Mombasa have raced past them, but they will only know through an app.

For Kenyans who love travelling to run marathons, the coronavirus pandemic has made sports gatherings difficult, so runners globally are opting for technology to stay connected and satisfy the thrill of competition with other marathoners.

They register online for the virtual races, choose a starting line, whether it is a treadmill, a park, a beach, or a neighbourhood street, then run, record, and upload their finishing time.

After the race, a medal or certificate awaits them but it is sent via e-mail.

advertisement

Fredrick and his running mates had mapped out a 21-kilometre route from Nyali Petrocity to Baobab Beach Hotel, into Bamburi Forest Trail in Mombasa. Their competitors from Kenya and other countries had also mapped their paths before the race.

“The race had been posted on the WhatsApp group of the running club. We logged onto the website and signed up for the half marathon. We picked a route, ran, and then recorded our statistics using running apps and smartwatches. There was also someone giving us water along the way, ensuring we are hydrated,” says Fredrick who is an ophthalmologist.

This was not his first virtual race. During this coronavirus pandemic, he has participated in the Wings for Life World Run to raise money for spinal injury research and Runtoreach marathon to support Covid-19 management initiatives and women empowerment projects.

Run in pink suit

More than 77,000 people from 140 countries took part in the Wings for Life World Run, organised by a charity foundation based in Switzerland.

One runner posted a video running next to a zebra on the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro while others hit the treadmill in Mexico.

Because no one cares about your running outfit during a virtual race, a runner from Belgium covered 18 kilometres in his hot pink suit and sneakers.

“We started simultaneously. There is no traditional finish line but 30 minutes after the start a virtual catcher car pursues you, so you have to run as far as you can until you’re caught,” he says.

The Runtoreach virtual marathon attracted marathoners from more than 100 countries.

Members of the Mombasa running club pose for a photo at the Bamburi Nature Trail in Mombasa after participating in the Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon Challenge 2020. PHOTO | POOL

“I could not have made it without my wife who was my sole companion in the run. She made sure I stayed hydrated and safe on the road,” he says.

His most recent race, which he participated together with seven others from the Mombasa Running club, was the Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon Challenge 2020.

Fredrick’s love for running started in 2018. He runs in nature trails three times a week to keep fit and now virtual marathons have added fun to it.

“You can participate in as many runs as you can without traveling out of the country. It opens you up to many marathons which normally you would not have access to. You just log in to your statistics and you still get your certificate or medal. You also connect with people by posting videos or photos online,” he says.

For Mathew Mathe, a fitness trainer, who has run one virtual race, the downside is the lack of face-to-face interactions.

“You don’t get to see the big crowd that we are used to and the fun part of competing is the anxiety building up as you watch competitors ran past you and it gives you an adrenaline rush to hasten your steps,” he says.

600 kilometres

Even though he has run 600 kilometres in three months, a crowd, he says, is a motivator in marathons.

Just like traditional marathons, the virtual races require preparation because one needs body endurance and mapped-out trails, complete with water points.

Elijah Kutir, a lawyer who has been running for fitness for six years, says without water stations and hordes of supporters cheering you on, a virtual half marathon is tough.

It is difficult to imagine competing with runners in different countries— or even continents.

“You lose the competitive edge unlike when many runners are in one place supporting one another. Personal best times were also dropped,” says Elijah who has participated in two virtual marathons so far.

He started running to boost his immune system and be fit.

“When I hit 40, I set fitness goals. Initially, I started by going to the gym but the changes weren’t significant. Then I added running and I still exercising at the gym as well,” he says.