Personal Finance Best-fit coaches bring out our best versions

Identifying your inhibiting thought patterns and their formation will be key if your coach is to help you to excel. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Coaching is the process of assessing prevailing thoughts and sentiments, observing behavioural and attitudinal patterns of an individual. It is done for the purpose of discerning any existing real or perceived challenges to pave the way for intentional, specific and time-based goals.

It is very effective when structured to offer requisite support to the participant in mapping action-plans, provide accountability on and follow-through to as many desired outcomes as possible within an agreed period. It is also about acknowledgment, recognition and celebration of milestone achieved.

Your coach as the advancement partner will not only listen to the words that you verbalise but more importantly hear the ones that you do not and gain an understanding of the perspective by which you interpret your world.

While appreciating your past is of import, it should ideally serve as no more than a reference point. The purpose of a coach is after all to move from the past and present with the aim of forging forward to a new and improved reality in the near, mid and distant future.

To facilitate this, you have got to engage meaningfully. It will serve you well to engage a coach with whom you can create an easy enough rapport to quickly get to a comfortable space in the partnership so you’re secure in the vulnerability that comes with opening up to let your partner get a vivid view of exactly where you are.

It is the best way to move from your former, and probably current place to one of success. If you find that you are uncomfortable with this, you have one of two scenarios; the first is that you may be more guarded than is helpful for you, and the second is that you haven’t selected the coach that is a good fit for you.

The coach that you are going to enjoy positive outcomes working with is one who will approach you with the understanding that there is a positive intention behind every behaviour, and that there is no such thing as failure; only feedback. The ability to identify and interpret this feedback is just one of the more common reasons that hinder clients from their goals. You want to commit to working with your coach. Not working for, because or against. The coaching partnership has got to develop and progress to create a feed-forward plan of action to anticipate challenges, buffer yourself against their effects and achieve your burning desires.