Personal Finance Defeat your fear to move out of that comfort zone

Fear of embarking on the required adjustments in our thoughts and actions signifies our successful arrival at the edge of our comfort zone. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

While we hire them based on their credentials, people come to work as whole human beings. Their credentials are hinged upon everything else that they are a sum total of; their education, family, social and other conditioning, religious instruction (or lack of), gender, and their experiences within their gender roles, and even the memories of the food they frequently consume. These, form and shape their predispositions — their mindsets. They come into contact with others in the workplace and combine their ways of thinking. The result of that combination is a corporate paradigm which informs digestion of information, actions, and in-actions to create what we experience as the corporate culture.

Bearing in mind that the corporate culture is a combination of individual mindsets at any one period, it is precisely at this individual level that we want to target our efforts if we are to influence and improve upon it to create sustainable positive end gains.

Every individual creates results in his or her mind before acting or failing to act. Our bodily actions are simply instructions of our minds at the tail end of our thinking process. To take control and strategically direct actions to the desired endeavours, each person must understand his or her mind clearly enough to take charge of all thinking at this powerful point.

Everything is a result of an action or inaction. Every action or inaction has an equal and opposite reaction from those around our environment. It is this reaction that forms the result that we experience as our life outcomes in every situation.

This action-reaction morphs into vicious cycles if we do not take charge from end to end. Taking charge means thinking through the result of every action or inaction before making the choice to act, or not to act.

This is what true thinking is about. However much it may be, anything else is mindless mental activity.

Thinking starts at the awareness that each individual is endowed with unending capacity to visualise greater outcome, hone focus on it, bear in mind the pitfalls that threaten success, develop a razor-sharp sixth sense, maintain a balanced perspective on all aspects of the endeavour and remain reasonable no matter what situations present themselves. ppeach of us possesses and consistently apply it to every situation.

Every situation ends up being a reflection of the thoughts, emotions, actions and inactions that we applied to it. If we tackle situations with obsolete predispositions, poorly coordinated thoughts, little or no focus on the end game, we inevitably experience poor results. Needless to add, it is imperative that we personify the image of the results that we are desirous of in every scenario.

The results we want have got to be intentionally coordinated to run the same from our thinking, appearance, behaviour all the way to our communication and everything in-between. This is understandably no mean feat for many and can require some rather demanding adjustments for its realisation. Therein lies the growth required to move us from one level of achievement to the next.

Fear of embarking on the required adjustments in our thoughts and actions signifies our successful arrival at the edge of our comfort zone. It is an indicator we have come to the frontier that separates what we know, from the unknown that lies yonder.