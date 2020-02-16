Personal Finance Hit your peak through small, consistent steps

You are responsible for your happiness. FILE PHOTO | NMG

None of it actually works. That is right; programmes, books, and even seminars conducted by the most celebrated so-called guru’s in people development.

The truth is that there is absolutely no programme that works to deliver some convoluted promise of magical transformation into wild success overnight. Nothing works until you, as an individual make the decision to commit your time, effort and resources to doing the work required in any development programme that your choose to invest your time and resources in.

Real, sustainable progress in any facet of life is not about learning the very impressive tenets of success. While knowledge of the principles of success this is common, you do not commonly see success, do you? Improving oneself to greater levels of achievement is about developing the patience to focus our attention, and going a step farther to courageously take requisite required action.

You see; success principles however sensible, are only as good as their physical realisation. I can harp on, and on about the law of attraction, and how operating in a positive vibration attracts positive results. However much sense that makes, all we really want is the positive results and we want them now. The principle is really a bunch of motivational lingo until we can enjoy their tangible results in our lives. That requires deliberate and consistent action. No success promise is realised until our knowledge of achievement principles are acted upon to yield tangible realities.

There is no secret to achievement either. Successful people simply operate with a relentless action-mindset until their desired positive results have no option but to become real. They are tenacious individuals who see only their objectives. Any obstacles along the way are quickly dismissed as temporary distractions that must give way. They have honed their ability to give themselves commands, and follow those commands through to their rewarding ends. We all have in us the ability to muster this specialized level of discipline.

The resources we come by in the form of books, case-studies, people and so on are just that; resources. They do not work. We work. Expecting anything outside of ourselves to work is tantamount to passing the buck of our failures to others. That has never translated into success for anybody. We fail to do the work required for attainment because of long-held notions that work requires us to completely overhaul our lives. That, right there is a thought that shakes us to the core of our mental foundations. Most of us do not want to make massive changes to the way we think, feel and act. We are comfortable and will do nearly anything to maintain that status quo. Well, in my work as a personal development coach working with people from diverse backgrounds at different social and professional levels, I am happy to share with you that lasting personal change does not necessarily require us to turn our lives upside down.

We explain our lethargy by defeatist statements such as; “an army of one cannot create much impact”. We hope that this absolves us of our responsibilities to bring about the progress that we claim to want. Unfortunately, it only provides us with temporary relief from the strong inner urge to become more successful. The problem with this is that in the process, we give our power away to those willing to do the work and help us in some way as we consider ourselves unable. We slowly but surely become dependent on them. They become the givers and we, the receivers. Our well being, happiness and limited gain becomes dependent upon their generosity. Hopefully, at some point sooner rather than later, we come to the realization that this kind of behaviour can only lead to a life of lack, limitation, resentment, bitterness and confusion on the parts of both the giver and the receiver.

Nothing productive can come from such parasitic relationships. We must for our actualisation take responsibility for our lives. We must endeavour to carry our own weight and let others carry their own if we are all to reach our ultimate potential.

You are responsible for all the results in your life. You are responsible for your happiness. You are responsible for your health. You are responsible for your wealth. You are responsible for your emotional state. Regardless of what you have previously experienced in the past, the future lies ahead with the slate wiped clean, literally begging you to take control and create the greatness you desire for yourself.