Personal Finance How to avoid the fraudster's snares in property deals

By consulting experts from the onset the buyer ensures that they don’t burn their fingers due to failure in performing due diligence. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government recently announced plans to reclaim part of the expansive Ngong forest whose ownership had over the recent years fallen into private hands.

If the government does indeed go ahead with plans to reclaim the land, its estimated that 800 homes will be brought down. Even those with titles to their property will not be spared as the State plans to revoke them in the process.

The case of Ngong forest reserve is not a unique. In the recent past, we have seen the government take drastic measures to reclaim public land.

One memorable case was just under nine years ago, when many homes were destroyed in Syokimau because they were built on Kenya Airports Authority land.

In this case, most of the evictees were third parties who acquired parcels of land in the belief that title deeds issued to them were genuine.

The government has echoed plans to revoke all documents issued after the 1978 legal notice as recommended in the Ndung’u Report.

Recently, investors have put their money in an off-plan projects in the hope of securing an affordable housing unit.

Many investors have also made losses running into millions of shillings after projects they had invested in failed to materialise.

The issue of affordability is a major constraint that has greatly restricted the level of effective housing especially in the middle to low-income housing market.

As Nairobi and other major cities run out of prime space for new development, many residents are opting to go for apartments or altogether go outside the city for land to develop or buy a property.

A mistake we commonly make is bypassing expert advice because we do not want to pay consultation fees. Failing to consult with various experts before committing to a project could end in disaster.

One needs to enlist the services of a reputable firm to assist in identifying a suitable property. Once the property has been identified, the buyer makes a formal expression of interest/ to contract detailing their offer price, terms of payment and advocate details.

If the offer is accepted by the seller, then the agent prepares a Letter of Offer (LOO) confirming the salient details of the agreed transaction. This is then signed and acts to formally instruct the legal teams of both parties.

For most people, buying a home in Kenya is the biggest purchase of their lives so it is strongly recommend not to make decision in a hurry. Consulting saves one from falling prey to an unscrupulous developer. Engaging expert valuers will ensure the buyer is not grossly overcharged by developers. An advocate should review the contract before a buyer signs it.

PARTNERSHIPS

Engaging experts means that the buyer will remove the property acquisition hassle which includes conducting an official search on the title at the Lands offices; engaging a licensed surveyor to ascertain that the land size and boundaries indicated on the deed plan match what is on the ground and engaging a lawyer to check if the registered land is subject to certain overriding interests which may subsist without their being noted on the register.

Finally when considering the property to purchase, the buyer needs to consider all closing costs associated with property acquisition. These include valuation, legal fee, stamp duty and property and life insurance costs whose cost is between 6-7 percent of the cost of the property. A pre-approval home loan is not necessarily a guaranteed sanction. One needs to ensure they meet the lender’s requirements otherwise the loan gets cancelled.