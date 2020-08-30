Personal Finance Legal pitfalls to assess before virtual meetings

Due to Covid-19, virtual meetings have become the norm with many businesses quickly adapting to new culture.

For businesses with statutory obligations such as State agencies, companies and societies whose operations are regulated, Covid-19 has led to the rise of new ways of ensuring obligations are upheld.

One of the mandatory obligations that these entities must fulfil is holding statutory meetings, including the annual general meetings (AGMs). During the AGM, new officials are elected and accounts are presented.

REGISTRAR ADVISORY

In a published advisory by the Registrar of Societies has given guidelines on how to conduct society meetings during this time.

This advisory can be domesticated and applied in private businesses as they provide a practical mechanism through which AGMs can be held in this season.

According to the guidelines, a society must comply with its statutory obligations despite Covid-19, meaning AGMs must be held this year despite the pandemic.

The guidelines provide that societies use technology that is accessible and must also be secure.

There must be a 21-day notice agenda which will state whether the meeting will be completely virtual or will be a hybrid of physical and remote.

INCLUSIVE PARTICIPATION

The agenda must state the type of technology to be used and lastly support electronic voting.

Electronic records should be kept and the meeting must have a quorum.

The guidelines are not mandatory but are likely to be emulated by many societies and it is recommended that private entities adopt these as a standard.

There are, however, legal loopholes that may arise.

One is inclusivity and participation. How does the society ensure that members are facilitated to attend the AGM?

The legal loophole would be how to take care of those without internet access or are computer illiterate.

A member who did not participate in an AGM because of lacking internet access may have grounds to challenge the election of new officials on the grounds of breach of his right to vote.

The second legal grey area is how to uphold the right to information. According to the Constitution, members would be entitled to receive electronic recordings of the proceedings.

Members also have image rights. It is illegal to take a video recording of someone without their consent. Societies will need to uphold the image rights of their members, for example requiring them to fill in a consent clause or alternatively disable their video option.

MINIMISING RISKS

As a long-term recommendation, entities can consider developing home grown virtual platforms and training members on how to use that platform. This way the entity will uphold inclusivity and security.

The entities will also need to have a structured way of holding a meeting to ensure that data privacy and image rights are upheld. Consent must be given.