Personal Finance Potential: The tragedy of questions not asked

Depending on your cultural background, the norms that you observed growing up and other childhood experiences for example speaking out on decisions you thought were not fair at home and experiencing the wrath of your mother’s slipper as a result of ‘talking back’, you may be one of those who never challenges authority or dares to ask a question.

Alternatively, you may have grown up to be an outspoken adult who always speaks their mind and challenges others regardless of rank or age. Are you afraid of an action as simple as raising your hand to ask a question during a company town hall because of the imagined risk of sounding ignorant or even being rebuked for your lack of knowledge on the matter in discussion?

I find it fascinating that we as adults struggle to do things that come so naturally to children such as asking questions when we are uncertain about something.

A CEO once told me that he always plays this trick during meetings with his leadership team where he randomly throws around meaningless acronyms as part of his conversation with them.

He would say something like he is very impressed that the TTC of the sales volume is looking fantastic and that he is very thankful for all the work put in. He would add that the CDB value is something to look out for to ensure the commercial performance is not impacted.

advertisement

The interesting thing is that none of the acronyms he ever used meant anything but he would get amazed each time that not a single member of his leadership team would ask him what in the world TTC or CDB meant. Everyone would be nodding and listening and chiming in.

These are leaders who have worked for years, have proven their brilliance over time and grown to leadership roles but are still afraid of asking questions. This is indeed where the tragedy of questions not asked begins. A culture where raising questions is encouraged makes it much easier to foster a culture of challenging different views which ultimately leads to growth and innovation.

Having a team that is afraid to ask questions and share contrary opinions could be the biggest obstacle to a company’s innovation opportunity, growth or even survival. While these fears do not really make logical sense, these are fears that become deeply rooted in cultures as a result of leadership styles that have been impacted by tradition, colonialism or other experiences from our ancestors that have been passed down from one generation to the next over a number of years.

If your team never challenges or asks any questions, it is likely that they have all these thoughts in their heads which you are not privy to. Time therefore needs to be invested in building trust, creating a psychologically safe space and avoiding comments like ‘where have you been all this time?’

When someone asks a question that makes you wonder if they were awake during your presentation. That comment in itself will trigger caution in the rest of the team, especially if it is someone senior on the receiving end of the comment.

Any other question that was to come after that is very likely to be shelved in order to avoid embarrassment.

Deep and child-like curiosity is what leads to expansion of skills and quicker learning. So, what can we do to slowly change our behaviour and ask more questions regardless of our self-doubt? One of the ways we can enhance our confidence to ask questions is by preparing for meetings and going through any pre reads beforehand whenever possible. We will then be able to come up with questions that will enhance the quality and depth of our conversations.

It’s easier said than done but asking questions anyway, despite the fears we may have may lead to a surprising result.