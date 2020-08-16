Personal Finance Why unit trusts is best Covid times investment option

The current environment emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has had a huge and adverse impact on both the demand and supply chain.

Financial institutions, such as banks and insurance companies, with the support of their respective regulators, have come up with different programmes to cushion customers from the current economic slump. These include extension of loan terms or issuing loan and premium repayment holidays. Payment holidays are meant to offer relief to people who may be experiencing financial difficulties in honouring their contractual obligations.

Usually, the market demands some level of certainty and stability, but the current environment reflects neither of these. Even more unsettling, we do not know when it will stabilise or if there is going to be a second wave of Covid-19 or how far out we are in terms of production of a vaccine.

That said and in terms of making an entry into the market, it really depends on, but not limited to, your financial position and time horizon. Investors who probably deemed the market levels prior to the pandemic as pricy, have a higher risk appetite and long-term view, could take advantage of the fall in asset prices, of course with a view of their financial position.

It is important to understand that the basic tenets of savings and investments haven’t really changed, what will change is how we do it. In the current environment, it’s vital to focus on your financial position and make choices depending on your priorities and goals. You can proceed to save and make investments with a view of your objectives and constraints using the regulated channels in the market like unit trusts.

Unit trusts are collective investment schemes used as a tool for savings. Investments into a unit-trust are informed by but not limited to your risk appetite, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and time horizon. There are different types of unit trusts in the market, ranging from an equity fund (most risky due to higher allocation to equities), balanced fund (moderately risky due to lower allocation equities) and money market (no allocation to equities). The choice of unit trust depends on the investor’s objectives, constraints, and financial position.

Unit trust are open ended which means you can invest and withdraw whenever you wish. This gives you the flexibility to save some money that you have access to. At times like these, it is important for example to build up an emergency fund for an unpredictable future. This would be money set aside in case of loss of a job or lack of income.

This kind of saving can help you pay for your living expenses up to six months or 1 year. Emergency funds can enable you to make payment of an untimely huge expense. Unit trusts allow you this flexibility and do not constrict you to a contractual agreement that if broken will hinder you to access any funds. You can also cut on your expenses, for example, by selling your car. Invest the lumpsum in a money market and quickly build up a fund which you can access when the need arises.

Nowadays, using your mobile phone, you can invest in the fund of your choice. You just need to know what your goal is, how long you want to invest and if you need to take any risk. It is also quite easy to encash an investment in a unit trust in case you are in urgent need of cash. Within 2 to 3 working days you can get your cash if you are to go the traditional way of writing a letter or email requesting to access your cash. If you need the cash within a few minutes, you can withdraw funds from your mobile phone from your i-invest account.