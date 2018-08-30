Society Why September is exciting month for golf professionals

David Wakhu from Golf Park will tee up as the firm favourite having won at Nyali. FILE PHOTO | NMG

September is an exciting month for professional golf in East Africa. To begin with, professionals will play in the second leg of the Safari Tour, starting tomorrow at the Vet Lab Sports Club. And in two weeks, the Uganda Golf Union will stage the 77th edition of the Uganda Open.

The Uganda Open is a true extravaganza starting with the Ladies Open from September 13 to 15, the Amateur Open from September 19 to 22, a Pro-Am on 25, and the main professional event from 26 to 29.

According to communication from Uganda Golf Union President Innocent Kihika, the Entebbe Golf Club will play host to this year’s championship.

The 18-hole, Par-71 Entebbe course was build in 1901 and sits on the shores of Lake Victoria next to the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, offering a stern test of golf nestled in a splash of nature and tranquillity. The Ladies Open will include a Putting Challenge, a Longest Drive competition and a Chip and Putt contest as side shows with great spectator value. The amateur contest will include similar side-contests scheduled on the sidelines of the main competition. Top Uganda amateurs lost to their Kenyan counterparts at the Victoria Cup at Vet Lab during the last week of July.

The two teams met again at the Region-Four contest at the Nyali Golf and Country Club during the first week of August.

At Nyali, Uganda was the better team. The rivalry is bound to play out again at the Uganda Open.

Similarly, Uganda professionals will be looking to keep a large share of the $50,000 (Sh5 million) prize purse at home; they will face a large contingent of Kenya based professionals who will be supporting and participating in the prestigious championship. The second leg of the Safari Tour will take place from tomorrow at the Vet Lab Sports Club. At tomorrow’s event, professionals will join over 100 amateur golfers in the Pro-Am, which acts as the curtain raiser to the main event that takes place from Sunday September 2 to 5.

The field of professionals includes entries from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and the field will be cut down to the top 20 after round-two.

Amateur golfers in the field who equal or better the score of the 20th placed professional will continue to play into the last two rounds of the event. The total prize purse at Vet Lab is Sh1m of which Sh750,000 will be awarded irrespective of score, while the balance of Sh250,000 will be awarded to players achieving a score of one-under par of better through the four competitive rounds. At the first leg of the Safari Tour at the Nyali Golf and Country Club, two amateur golfers, William Kaguta and Adel Balala, made the “cut” and played all four rounds alongside the professionals.

Vet Lab is considered one of the longest golf courses in Kenya and it is also home to some of the most challenging greens as well.

With the professionals fresh out of Nyali and gearing up for Uganda Open, it will be interesting to see how they perform at Vet through four official tournament rounds and a Pro-Am round.