Children in rugby

Impala's Alpha Club children during practice at the Impala club on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Walking leisurely around a rugby pitch with his six-year-old daughter, Anthony Oruwa occasionally glances at his son passing an oval ball between his legs and back, tapping it on his toes, rubbing it on his head and passing it to the next child. The nine-year-old is in his first rugby class.

It is a Saturday morning at Nairobi’s Impala Club where a new generation of young players is training to play professional rugby.

Children playing rugby has sparked a heated debate. “The high-impact collision sport could be a danger to a child.’ ‘It will be too expensive to cater for their gym, travel and diet needs.”

However, most parents with children at Impala Rugby Alpha Academy, the choice was not as hard. They weighed four factors: psychosocial benefits, physical activity, future economic gains and safety.

“It’s a sport that teaches my son discipline. He gets to mingle with other children who have similar interests. The reason people fear is ignorance of the safety measures,” Anthony says.

At the academy, children start with soft skills so that when they reach 10 years and play contact rugby, they do it well. Shaun Thomson, a 12-year-old is one of the most ‘seasoned’ players and rugby fanatic, just like his parents. He talks about the sport like an old soul.

“All my life I have been watching and playing rugby. I started when I was a baby. I even had a Wallabies T-shirt,” he says.

His mother, Rosemary Magondu, says Shaun started playing rugby in Year 4 after Brookhouse School introduced it.

“I like the discipline, the fitness that comes with it and Shaun enjoys the game. We are a family of rugby,” she says.

“One day I want him to play as a pro. If he is good and I have the means I wouldn’t mind enrolling him out of the country,” Rosemary adds.

Richard Mukoma, the father of Jude, also wants his son to play into adulthood if he turns out to have impeccable talent.

Jude is 12- years- old and he has played the game for two years now. Compared to football, he says, rugby is more fun, less tiring and helps to build muscles, albeit tiny.

“Football is more tiring because you run, you kick, you run, you kick and your legs may be bulky but the arms can be skinny. There is also no feud when playing rugby, so I’ve made friends,” he explains, revealing enthusiasm and determination.

His father says the sport imparts discipline not just of the game, but it rolls over out of the pitch.

“Rugby discipline and teamwork help you in life. It is also good for anger management. If you have a child who tends to lose their temper quickly, rugby is very useful because it helps them to use the pent-up energy in a constructive way,” says Richard whose love for the game goes back to when he was a teenage player in school. He plans to invest in his son’s rugby training much as his education should he prove dependable.

Injuries do not worry him. “I think rugby needs to be demystified that it is a dangerous game and for elite. There might be more injuries in soccer than rugby.”

“Rugby injuries are very rare because we’re taught to tackle safely. We are taught to never go with our heads and never to tackle very hard,” Jude adds.

The coach

Fred Ollows, a seasoned player who is the director of rugby at Impala Club and the head of the Alpha Academy, says rugby injuries are likely to be less than in other ball sports.

“Children get injured all the time when they are playing, even in a park. However, our defence against injuries is how we introduce them to the sport. We teach them how to fall, how to make contact, tighten their core, and shoulder positioning. We are very structured on how we introduce contact rugby, reducing injury risks greatly,” he says.

Rugby is one the fastest growing sports in Kenya and the new generation of players, once trained is likely to help spur its growth. The sport is being played in more than 600 schools in Kenya, compared to about 10 years ago. In Africa, Kenya has the most rugby-playing schools outside South Africa.

The Alpha Academy is among the few in Kenya that is hoping to churn out talented players or referees or sports journalists.

“The current players were introduced to the game at about 13 years and above. We are going further down. These children will be immersed in rugby, that they will understand its nuances and be able to take the sport to new levels,” says Fred.

Besides rugby skills, the academy head has seen a big difference in the children from the time they started the two-hour weekend classes.

“The children have become very passionate about the game already. When the parents are late, they get anxious. The commitment is beginning to show. I can also see physical differences. They move better and have coordination,” the coach says.

He is, however, concerned that most children do not do physical exercises, even at school.

“When we started, we were looking to directly introduce them to rugby. Then we realised that some children cannot even do a left-right movement or steps right to left. For five-year-olds, we now train them how to do body movements called functional movements to improve their posture,” adds Fred, who has been in the senior game for 35 years and won in many competitions.

Spot talent

As children and youth sports pick up fast, many Kenyan parents lack guidance in navigating the professional games scene. There are football, tennis, dance and music classes.

To choose the best sport or music instrument, parents who are fanatics have an understanding that comes easily to them. But others rely on the children to choose.

While a child’s decision about which sport to play might not be as accurate and formative as picking Sunday-best clothes, it sometimes feels that way.

They will choose violin this term, taekwondo next, then football and after investing resources and emotions in the sport, a child falls in love with karting and is unlikely to drop out of the class ever.

So when and how do you spot and start nurturing a child’s talent?

Quinter Odongo-Nyamai, CEO and co-founder of Certified Sports Management Agency, says age four or five is the right time to identify if a child really has talent.

For many Kenyan parents relying on holiday camps, Quinter says they may not necessarily nurture talent. Some clubs, she argues, depend on natural talent and focus on winning trophies and securing sponsorships.

“As a parent, investments have to be made but paying up for a holiday camp or signing up a child to a club is not talent development. There is more into talent development that includes mental health, nutrition and developing the right pathway for your child,” she says.

According to Quinter, the best ways to start nurturing a child’s talent is by asking, ‘Which school do I take my child to?’, ‘What vision do I have for my child?’, ‘Is Kenya the right place to achieve this vision or should I think abroad and, if yes, what are the most secure channels to get there?’

“Many people confuse talent development, talent management and talent commercialisation. Talent development and management is scouting the potential in a child and nurturing it into an asset, either technically or brand-wise,” she says.

Athlete development is not only about sports performance, she says, but also about developing social and ethical skills.

“Talent management is the magic ingredient behind legendary athletes’ stories,” says Quinter, who has a Master’s degree in sports marketing and sponsorships.

There is a need for “exemplary coaches.” In Kenya, there are few.

“The reality is that many coaches’ definition of achievement is keeping the team together, playing in a league or tournament and hosting vocational camps. High-level coaching education is expensive and not many can afford to further their education,” she says.

At age five and below, participation in sport ought to be about nurturing the interest and enjoyment. For most clubs that are specialising on training children as young as five to 14 years, mastery of the skills is taught gradually and at first focus is on ensuring that they adopt an athlete’s lifestyle. “We guide parents on how to parent rugby children. We emphasise on the children drinking water at particular times and eating a balanced diet. We are not just introducing them to the game of rugby, but also how athletes live,” Fred of Alpha Academy says.

Other clubs

There are other clubs such as Elite Performance Sports and KCB Rugby that are also training young players.

Joe Muniafu, a former rugby star who started Elite Performance Sports Rugby Academy 10 years ago, says they hold regular under-16 tournaments and tour South Africa to expose the young players to higher levels of competition.

“We have a partnership with a school in Durban, South Africa, that offers scholarships to study and play rugby,” he says.

Junior rugby is also alive in other regions like Bungoma and Nakuru, but on a community level. Children are taught how to pass the ball, tackling, positional skills and ruck and mauls.

“As a coach, you go with the children’s pace. When you outrightly tell them about rules such as they can’t pass the ball in front, the young ones start crying saying the game is boring. Then they lose interest,” says Andrew Omondi, who has been a children’s coach since 2015.

As Andrew helps the children do stretching exercises at the Impala Club grounds, I ask Shaun, one of the best in the academy, what he loves most about rugby and why he wants to play it professionally.