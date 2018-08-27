Society Djokovic's star bright amid rivalry with Federer, Nadal

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in the men’s final of the Western and Southern Open on August 19. PHOTO | AFP

The conversation on the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in tennis has for more than a decade been leaning in Swiss Roger Federer's favour, with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal coming closest to the same level of esteem. But with Serbia's Novak Djokovic achieving a Career Golden Masters, should he be in the conversation as well?

If only the number of Grand Slams won is the sole determinant of the GOAT, then Djokovic, at 13, is nowhere near that title. Federer, at 20, and Nadal, at 17, have managed to roll back the clock keeping Djokovic some distance in the rear view mirror while showing the next generation's players that they will have to work harder to break their stranglehold on the titles. Djokovic's career, in an era dominated by Federer and Nadal, is one of sheer tenacity, belief and unyielding determination.

Djokovic and the Scot, Andy Murray, are the only two players who managed to become solid threats to the enduring Federer-Nadal era, although Murray's game has faded in recent years due to a hip injury that led to surgery. Once upon a time, Federer was world number one, and then Nadal inherited that position, and then Djokovic showed up.

The Serb is arguably the best returner the game has ever seen, often stretching himself while skidding to reach balls many thought were beyond him. Following his win against Federer in Cincinnati a week ago, he is the only man to have won all nine ATP Masters 1000 Titles, an astonishing feat that is likely to take a while to be matched.

What's more? It's only the Western and Southern Open, which he has now won, where he has a single title. In the rest of the tournaments, he has won two or more titles.

He has six Miami Open titles. These wins, even without looking at his record in Grand Slams, put him up there among the very best that the game has seen, given the variety of surfaces involved and the intensity of the matches.

Djokovic has had a very difficult route to the top of men's tennis. Both Federer and Nadal had already established themselves by the time he was beginning to make a name for himself.

In total, before this year's final, Djokovic had lost five finals at Cincinnati. It looked as if it would remain the sole title preventing the Serb from achieving a Career Golden Masters, but come back he did, believing in himself, despite losing to the unfancied Marco Cecchinato in the quarters at Roland Garros, and to Marin Cilic in the final at Queens earlier this year.

There are some things that Djokovic has done, that only he seemed to have been destined to pull them off.

He won all four Grand Slams within a year (not calendar) and he also has a positive head-to-head result against both Federer (24-22) and Nadal (27-25). It's interesting to note that both of those stats are each 52 per cent in favour of Nole.