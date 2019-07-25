Society How top players can turn focus to home countries

Ireland’s Shane Lowry celebrates after winning the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. AFP PHOTO

In 1998, UK based firm, Golf Partners Worldwide, launched the “International Pairs” - an amateur tournament now played in over 30 countries across the world. This year, the International Pairs was officially launched in Kenya by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

The KGU unveiled the calendar of the International Pairs in Kenya and it included qualifiers at the Ruiru Sports Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Nyeri Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Karen Country Club, Thika Sports Club, Kiambu Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Nyanza Club and Nyali Golf and Country Club.

The tournament, played in the four-ball better ball format, with a 90 percent handicap allowance for each of the participating pairs, demands an entry fee of Sh3,000 per player and is open to golfers, 18 years or more with a valid handicap. Each pair can be composed of either two gentlemen, two ladies or a mixed pair.

The Grand Finale of the Kenyan edition of the International Pairs is slotted for the 31st of August, 2019 at the Vet Lab Sports Club and will include the top five pairs from each of the qualification rounds.

The top three pairs from this finale will proceed to represent Kenya at the World Finals from the 19th to 23rd November, 2019 at the Penina Hotel and Golf Resort in Portugal. The world finals are played over two days through a 36-hole better ball stableford event.

The Sir Henry Cotton Championship course will be the venue for the World Finals – this championship course, located in the famous Algarve region, is a regular host of the Portuguese Open and was the first 18-hole course in the Algarve.

The Algarve is the number one European golf destination generating over one billion euros (Sh116 billion) from 4.2 million tourists in 2018 who played a total of 1.3 million golf rounds (www.algarvedailynews.com).

The Algarve contributes about 70 percent of golf rounds in Portugal (www.golfbusinessmonitor.com) through a total of 43 golf courses.

To date the qualification rounds at Ruiru, Sigona, Nakuru, Nyeri, Railway and Vet Lab have been held. The qualifier slotted for today at Royal Nairobi has been postponed to a later date whilst Karen will host the International Pairs tomorrow. The qualifies in Thika, Kiambu, Limuru, Nyanza and Nyali will all be held in August before the Grand Finale at the end of August.

The three pairs who qualify to represent Kenya at the World Finals in Portugal can expect a superior golf experience at the Penina Hotel and Golf Resort, one of the top golf resorts in Portugal, home to three different 18-hole golf courses and also home to the Penina Golf Academy that offers golf lessons to golfers of all abilities.

Away from the International Pairs, the last major of the year was held last week at the Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and lrishman Shane Lowry emerged the victor much to the delight of home fans. This was Lowry’s first Major victory and it couldn’t have come at a better time – in front of a home fan base.

Following this victory, Lowry proceeded to Dublin to celebrate his victory, even standing on table tops, pint in hand, singing “Fields of Athenry” – an Irish folk song by the Dubliners. When asked how big the party would be the night after the major championship victory, Lowry said, “you mean how big will the party be this week”. Lowry celebrated his victory with the North, immediately after the Open and headed South to allow them to have their turn (www.golfdigest.com).