Society Indoor Plants in Pots Without Holes

When I thought of growing indoor flowers, my biggest headache was how to water them. What if the planter is too heavy to keep carrying it out for the water to drain? What if the water leaks to the carpet?

I Googled how to grow plants indoors in containers that have no drainage holes.

Introducing indoor plants in a living room, kitchen or bedroom does not have to involve buying pots that have holes.

First, get any container be it glass or ceramic or plastic, and add pebbles, charcoal chips and then soil.

The pebbles, stones or pumice being at the bottom of a pot allows spaces for drainage because the water pass through them quickly. Also, they allow air circulation around the pot because of space between the rocks.

Before adding soil, put a layer of charcoal chips. The charcoal acts as a good absorbing material in case of excess watering.

This will help in draining away excess water from the roots of the plant before they start rotting as they provide a barrier between too much water and the plant.

Normally, over-watering can cause fungal and bacterial disease.

Secondly, water the plants sparingly and slowly, so that it gets evenly distributed through the soil without pooling at the bottom.

You can also use an ornamental holder for a flowerpot called cachepot. It usually has no drainage holes at the bottom and sometimes it comes with a matching saucer.

Planters with no holes may not good for outdoor plants. When it rains, the soil will be soggy hence leading to death of the plant. However not all plants can survive in containers without drainage holes.

Morgan Osiolo, a florist says succulents can blossom in pots without drainage holes.

He recommends the snake plant, jade plant, sedums like burrow tail, Swedish ivy, cactus or sisal.

Other plants that can do well in these pots include fiddle leaf fig, elephant ear, rubber fig plant, Chinese money plant, eucalyptus and split leaf philodendron, also called swiss cheese plant.

“These plants can do well as long as there is enough light. Succulents require little water hence have high survival rate in the no drainage pots,” Morgan adds.

In addition, he says one can plant Pothos in these pots then hung them on the walls.

“These climbing plants when placed on a wall add beauty to your front or backyard. The no drainage pot will be suitable as the water will not ruin the wall,” the gardener says.

The beauty with planters that have no drainage holes is that you can put them on top of a dining table, shoe rack, working space and other delicate areas.