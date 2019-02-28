Society Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship attracts 144 players

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow displays the Safari Golf Tour Golf Trophy on January 16. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NMG

Entries to the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, a European Tour event, closed a week ago with 144 players now registered to participate in the event to be held at the Karen Country Club from the 14th to 17th March, 2019.

The listed players include six of Kenya’s best elite amateur golfers – Samuel Njoroge, Edwin Mudanyi, Daniel Nduva, Mike Kisia, Bradley Mogire and Kibugu Mutahi; 12 Kenyan Pros - Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, Rizwan Charania, David Wakhu, CJ Wangai, Simon Ngige, Tony Omuli, Nelson Simwa, David Opati, Justus Madoya, Erick Ooko and Jacob Okello and one Ugandan Pro – Philip Kasozi.

Among international notable players include Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn, the immediate former Ryder Cup Captain for Team Europe, South Africa’s Haydn Porteous – winner of the 2015 Kenya Open, Swede Sebastian Soderberg – winner of the 2016 Kenya Open and Italy’s Lorenzo Gagli – winner of the 2018 Kenya Open. India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will also be in town as will German Marcel Siem.

The French charge will be led by experience golfer Victor Dubuisson who has three victories to his name. Dubuisson has participated in all four golf majors, where his best finishes have been T9 at the 2014 Open Championship and T7 at the 2014 PGA Championship. He will be joined in Kenya by Romain Langasque who finished second at the 2016 Kenya Open then playing as an amateur golfer.

The young Frenchman joined the European Tour in 2017 but has failed to find the form that made him one of the top amateur golfers in the world. Other French players in the field include Raphael Jacquelin, Romain Wattel, Victor Perez, Clement Sordet, Adrien Saddler, Gregory Havret, Sebastien Gros and Clement Berardo.

Japan will be represented by Masahiro Kawamura whilst Portugal are sending in Jose-Filipe Lima who is no stranger to the Karen course. South Korea’s golfer HoSung Choi, whose unorthodox swing makes him a darling of the press will also be coming to Kenya for the event.

Choi has gained global fame due to his highly peculiar swing and has quickly become a social media sensation. The #HoSungChoiChallenge has seen thousands of golfers mimic Choi’s swing and post the same on twitter and instagram. Choi will be joined in Kenya by two of his countrymen – Jinho Choi and Minkyu Kim.

With just under two weeks to the staging of the Magical Kenya Open, and with the full field now announced, the Kenya Pros have a good idea of the task ahead of them. The standards of the European Tour players far exceeds those of the European Challenge Tour players, however, the Kenyans will be playing at home under local conditions. And with the Safari Tour season now concluded, the local pros will have some time off to put in last minute practice and rest before the event.