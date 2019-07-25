Society Renault Roho: Small car with a big heart

A 1970s Renault 4, fondly known as Renault Roho due to its resilience, on Thika Road. PHOTO | SAMMY NG’ANG’A | NMG

For those that can remember the Renault 4L was a popular car in Kenya in the 1960s and 70s.

I recall the Kenya Charity Sweepstake sales teams and the Kenya Red Cross using these versatile vehicles to reach the most remote parts of our country.

Introduced in 1961, the Renault 4L was a front-wheel-drive hatchback with the engine and gearbox positioned directly over the front wheels.

The engine was a naturally aspirated water-cooled, 747cc, four-cylinder, two valves per cylinder petrol unit with a three-speed manual gearbox.

Inspired by the now-ageing 1948 design of the Citroen 2CV (French “deau chevaux”), the design was spearheaded by Pierre Dreyfus head of Renault from 1955. Dreyfus approached car design with the eye and analytical framework of a sociologist.

For Dreyfus, the car of the future would be increasingly versatile for use in the country and the city, during the working week and the weekend, for work and play, and for men and women.

The visionary Dreyfus came up with the concept of the “blue jeans” car, which broke conventions like its namesake “which people can wear in any situation if you do away with the pretensions of snobbism and social conformity”.

Jeans are articles of clothing which you can wear to do anything, anywhere.

Besides, they are not expensive and can be easily replaced.

Work jeans were made from indestructible denim cloth, which was also used for the overalls distributed to New Deal workers in the United States, as well as casual trousers which would prove popular with students and artists before becoming a staple in women’s wardrobes.

More rebellious than revolutionary, both unisex and egalitarian, jeans were as much the uniform of James Dean and Marlon Brando as the preferred bottoms of the hippies who co-opted them with personal touches like embroidery and bell bottoms.

The automobile world would have its blue jeans and Pierre Dreyfus would be the one to name their price. It would cost 350,000 francs and not a centime more.

This directive gave rise to the use of the existing 747cc engine and gearbox of the Renault Dauphine. Interior fittings would be sparse and the 350, as it came to be known, would be inexpensive for what it did not have.

Dreyfus himself defined the limits: the 350 should be less ugly than its direct rival, but not as appealing as the Dauphine.

To make the car versatile, the first idea was a flat floor which made loading easier.

This naturally led to three other features: the lack of a rear-end panel, an extremely low sill and a back entrance which would later beknown as a “tailgate”.

This startling new architecture shook the technical culture of the automobile industry and it became apparent that Renault was introducing the two-volume vehicle with an engine compartment and a combined cabin/boot.

The interior space could then evolve according to the needs of the moment by folding the rear bench seat to convert the family car into a van or vice versa.

In response to the call for a car that was as sturdy, go-everywhere and as indestructible as denim cloth, Renault opted for independent torsion bar suspension, front and rear, which apart from low maintenance costs, offered generous travel, making it possible to travel with ease on dirt and trunk roads.

While jeans required no pressing, the 350 would have no more maintenance demands either: no more lubrication points and water levels to check (thanks to the creation of a sealed cooling system).

With its expansion chamber (a Renault innovation) to collect the excess fluid dilated at high temperatures, the cooling system worked as a closed circuit to prevent losses and do away with the need for topping up.

This freed Renault 4 owners from worrying about fluid levels; the bonus was that they no longer had to add antifreeze during winter.

This also meant the end of lubrication concerns because the joints were protected by airtight bellows.

At a time when many automobiles still required lengthy maintenance routines, the new Renault heralded the era of hassle-free cars that we see on today’s roads.

One oddity that has intrigued many is the gear lever on the Renault 4L which protrudes from the fascia as a cranked rod terminating in a large knob which falls naturally to the driver’s hand once you get used to it.

By 1966, four years after its introduction, the Renault 4L had sold more than one million units in all five continents and by the end of production in 1992 more than eight million had been sold making it a commercial success because of the timing of its introduction and the merits of its design.

It was a car that could truly claim to be the “universal car” that every manufacturer dreamed of.

In its first attempt at the East African Safari Rally in 1962, the Renault 4L was placed fourth in its class.

The car was so nimble on a variety of Kenyan roads that it earned the moniker Renault “Roho” or “the car with a big heart”.

With front-wheel drive and the positioning of the engine and gearbox directly above the driving wheels, the car with its light overall weight was particularly suited to negotiating muddy roads in Kenya.