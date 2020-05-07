Capital Markets Dutch PE firm injects more cash into Moringa School

Students at Moringa School. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Family-owned Dutch investor DOB Equity has increased stake in mobile software applications development school Moringa enabling the latter to launch a remote learning facility.

Without disclosing the amount of investment made, DOB Equity co-chief executive Saskia van der Mast said the impact of Covid-19 necessitated closure of its campus in Nairobi where it transitioned its ongoing students to the online learning platform.

"Since the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been an increased demand for online learning. The education sector needs such investments that drive learning and generate job opportunities," said the co-CEO who also serves as the investment director.

She added that DOB saw a market opportunity with demand for remote e-platforms skills largely driven by Covid-19, where most businesses have closed shop as a way of practising social distancing to curb new infections.

" Moringa founder-executive Audrey Cheng said the new investment had enabled them increase reach across East Africa.

"Moringa is poised to adapt to the changing dynamics and emerge undoubtedly stronger," she said.

Ms Cheng added that they had since created an online curriculum for their software engineering and data science programmes.