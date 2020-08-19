Capital Markets Firms tipped on financial reporting for fast recovery

Businesses must improve their reporting standards to attract investment and help hasten the country’s recovery from the economic hit brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, professionals in the capital markets have said.

Capital Markets Authority Acting chief executive Wycliffe Shamia said listed companies and other enterprises eyeing the bourse for new capital must put in place good corporate standards as well as proper financial reports that investors can rely on when making decisions.

“Robust financial reporting and corporate governance practices are key to making Kenya a destination of choice for foreign investments especially now when the Nairobi International Financial Centre is soon to be established,” he said during the launch of this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRE) Awards.

Mr Shamiah said this will boost confidence with the capital markets raising uptake of various products as well as enable companies access affordable funds from the market.

Public Sector Accounting Standards Board chief executive Frederick Riaga said proper accounting would also boost confidence among multilateral lenders and other partners thereby ushering in more funds for development.

Also Read