Capital Markets Fitch sees budget deficit at 4-year high on corona

Treasury cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fitch Ratings expects Kenya’s budget deficit to widen to nine per cent, the largest in four years, as the government implements revenue-cutting measures to shield citizens from the negative impacts of coronavirus.

The New York-based credit rating agency said the economic crisis would halt Kenya's fiscal consolidation programme and increase the country's financing needs.

Kenya has announced a series of measures in response to the coronavirus, including various tax cuts and faster repayment of pending bills to suppliers and value-added tax (VAT) refunds.

While Fitch reckons some of the tax cuts will be offset by new VAT and capital gains taxes introduced to Parliament on April 6, it tips budget deficit to widen to levels last seen four years ago.

“Fitch estimates that these measures, combined with the hit to revenue from lower growth, could lead to a widening of the fiscal deficit to nine per cent of GDP in FY20 if they are not further offset by new grants or spending cuts,” says Fitch.

Also Read

advertisement

Kenya was expecting its budget gap to shrink to 4.9 percent of GDP in the current financial year, with the shortfall for 2024 seen at 3.3 per cent.

However, Treasury cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani says he expects the recent measures to leave a Sh172 billion revenue hit.

Kenya’s fiscal deficit was at 4.3 percent in 2010/11 financial year but has been on a rise under President Uhuru Kenyatta regime, hitting 9.1 percent in 2016/17. The deficit narrowed to 7.4 per cent in the succeeding year before rising marginally to 7.7 per cent in 2018/2019.

The Treasury was widely viewed as being on track to narrow the fiscal deficit in the fiscal year to June 2020.

However, Fitch says coronavirus has scuttled this and expects Kenya's debt to continue rising through financial year 2021/2022 to reach about 70 per cent of GDP. This is higher than its pre-coronavirus forecasts of 65 per cent of GDP.