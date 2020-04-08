Commodities Kenyan tech start-ups make list of Google initiative finalists

Two Kenyans are among eight start-ups from around the world selected to participate in Google’s Accelerator programme on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The programme seeks to empower tech start-ups whose mission is to provide solutions that will address some of the world’s biggest problems such as those in the SDG pillars.

One of the solutions is Solar Freeze, a renewable mobile cold storage facility developed for rural areas.

The start-up seeks to solve post-harvest losses farmers in developing countries undergo.

The other is Flare, software primarily made for emergency response teams. It has an inbuilt consumer-facing application that allows patients to see nearby emergency or ambulance options and seek help.

It currently serves the largest network of ambulances in Kenya with hundreds of life-saving emergency responses accomplished each month.

The Kenyan duo had to compete with close to 1,200 applicants drawn from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Three of the winners are women-led start-ups.

They will receive free support from Google in technology improvement, product improvement, design, growth and leadership training.

On top, they will be paired with a Google start-up success manager who will work with them to improve businesses.

They will also benefit from mentorship linkages, idea pitches on various Google’s platforms as well as membership to a collaborative and supportive community of experts.