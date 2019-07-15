Market News GTBank, Equity win EuroMoney awards

GT Bank managing director Segun Agbaje. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Nigeria-headquartered Pan-African lender GTBank with nine Kenyan branches and subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda last week emerged the overall best bank in Africa and Nigeria.

KCB #ticker:KCB and Equity groups #ticker:EQTY were among seven financial institutions with Kenyan operations feted for best practices in service offerings at the just concluded EuroMoney Africa Awards for Excellence.

KCB that runs 263 branches in seven countries with 6,220 employees took home the SME best Bank Award while 9,000-employee strong Equity with subsidiaries in eight countries won the best digital bank award.

GTBank chief executive Segun Agbaje said it would grow investments in technological innovations to improve service delivery across its markets.

“We are leveraging on the best of technology to add real value to our customers’ lives. These awards reflect the progress we are making in delivering a banking experience that captures what customers want today and tomorrow,” he said.