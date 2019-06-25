Market News Shelter Afrique inks Sh720m phase II of Everest Park project

Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Housing development financier Shelter Afrique and Everest Ltd Tuesday launched the second phase of Everest Park Apartments in a Sh720 million property joint venture.

The complex in Mavoko, Machakos, that is off Mombasa road targets the growing low to middle-income population with apartments selling at Sh2.95 million, Sh4.95 million and Sh6.5m for one, two and three bedrooms respectively.

It will consist of 60 one-bedroom units, 100 two-bedroom units and 40 three-bedroom units. The first phase has 240 units. The two companies own land on which the projects sits.

“The world has a shortage of houses of up to 51 million units with Kenya taking a share of two-million units shortage, creating a need for affordable quality houses not exceeding $30,000 in support of the government Big Four agenda,” said Shelter Afrique managing director Andrew Chimphondah.

Everest managing director James Muriuki said despite the challenges faced in the Sh755 million Phase I of the project, the market was reacting positively to the second phase. The apartments in the phase that kicked off in 2011 cracked up and had to be repaired before occupation.

advertisement

“We are glad to announce we have so far sold 96 of the 200 units with one- and two-bedroom units being in high demand. We are upbeat about the uptake of the remaining units

“We plead with the government to support private developers to enable us construct more affordable houses,” Mr Muriuki said.

Housing PS Charles Hinga (above) said the government would work with private developers by providing land to boost the affordable housing plans.

He said giving land to developers would cut cost of housing by a huge margin.