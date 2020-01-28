Market News Farm targets Sh15bn sandalwood exports for perfume making

A Kajiado company is seeking a licence to commercially cultivate sandalwood on a private farm eyeing annual returns of up to Sh15 billion in export sales.

Sandalwood Plantations Ltd (SPL), which has acquired a 247-acre parcel of land in Kajiado plans to grow Indian Sandalwood (Santalum album) seedlings and the East Africa Sandalwood.

Sandalwood raw materials from its bark, raw wood, heartwood (innermost soft tissue of a tree) to roots are used in making costly fragrance brands and medicinal ointments.

Environmental expert Henry Makoba said the project will help Kenya raise its foreign earnings while generating new job opportunities that will initially cover 74 acres in the first phase.

“The demand for sandalwood is increasing and the supply is on the decline. The only alternative is to produce sandalwood commercially with high input and management technique to make a short-term rotation crop,” he says in his environmental impact assessment audit report.

The sandalwood tree is exploited for the extraction of oil used as perfume with a litre fetching up to Sh250,000. One waits between 15 and 20 years before harvesting oil.

Once SPL's application is approved, it could attract new investments in sandalwood plantations to cash in on the global demand as illicit trade is thriving across Kenya. President Mwai Kibaki banned the trade on April 4, 2007.

SPL will source seedlings from the Kenya Forestry Research Institute following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Kefri and SPL.

“The project intends to plant 120 hectares (300 acres) for economic exploitation anticipated to produce 200 tonnes at Sh12.5m per tonne at current market prices (2018). The produce can earn the country Sh15 billion in export value per harvest,” Kefri said during the MoU signing fete.