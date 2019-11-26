Market News 50m African women to network via mobile app

The platform seeks to enable women start and grow successful businesses. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three African economic blocs on Tuesday unveiled a business network platform that will allow 50 million women entrepreneurs to do businesses via web or mobile app.

The tripartite agreement signed in Kigali, Rwanda brings together the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), East African Community (EAC) and the Economic Community of West African States.

The digital platform, known as 50 Million African Women Speak, will offer a wide range of financial and non-financial services to enable them start and grow successful businesses.

Comesa Secretary-General Chileshe Kapwepwe said the platform will allow women in 38 African countries to find information on running businesses, accessing financial services, create business opportunities online and access training resources.

“I think a lot has been said and now we have come to a stage where we have practical initiatives such as this one,” he said.

It has been designed to address the information needs of women in business and connect them via a custom-built social networking tool.