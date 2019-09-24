Market News 79pc of workers target business in retirement

A majority of Kenyans (79 percent) want to start a business after retirement to continue meeting their daily needs as high expenses and low income levels make it hard to save for sunset years.

Fresh survey findings by Research Plus Africa on behalf of Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) shows that a further 19 per cent do not plan to retire at all since they cannot save enough money any time soon to afford them a comfortable rest.

“Many people don’t want and cannot afford to retire because they don’t have enough income. There is knowledge gap on what level of income will be sufficient to sustain retirement,” said Research Plus chief executive Mokeira Masita.

Those currently engaged in income-generating activities in formal and informal sectors have prioritised paying monthly bills and educating their children, reducing their capabilities to save.

About 39 per cent of Kenyans view their children as the retirement package, the study also found. While 66 per cent cite high daily expenses as a stumbling block to saving for old age, 61 per cent say they do not earn enough income to allow them to save. And for those saving for retirement, 83 per cent are motivated by the need to be able to pay for bills in old age.

“There is a notion that only those in formal employment retire. Many people don’t realise that sunset years happen to everyone,” AKI chief executive Tom Gichuhi said during the release of the study in Nairobi.

The study relied on face-to-face interviews with 589 respondents spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Vihiga, Nyeri, Meru, Machakos, Eldoret, Kericho and Garissa.

Nairobi respondents would like to retire earlier than the rest of the respondents in the other towns, at the age of 56 years, compared to Meru respondents who cited an average of 60 years.