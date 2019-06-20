Market News Anglican eyes Kajiado with gated community

Residential houses. Development in Kajiado town has taken an upward trajectory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Anglican Church of Kenya is set to change the face of Kajiado town with a multi-million housing project investment.

The property is aimed to boost number of houses in the county headquarters that has over the years been overshadowed by peers like Kitengela, Isinya, Ngong, Kiserian and Rongai towns. The towns have seen growth over the years as the Kajiado fell behind.

The project manager, Charles Manyeki, said the church will construct the gated houses in the next three years costing Sh70 million.

“We intend to construct thirty-two houses per phase in our prime land in Kajiado town, at the end of the third phase we shall have 96 houses,” said Mr Manyeki.

In the recent past, industries like tile-maker Tyford have employed hundreds of workers while Umma University that has attracted employees and students raising demand in the area.

“Our feasibility studies show that Kajiado town is faced with acute shortage of houses raising demand as most people go for shelter in other towns like Kitengela, Ngong or Ongata Rongai,” said Gaddiel Lenini, ACK Kajiado Diocese bishop, during the groundbreaking ceremony.