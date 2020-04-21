Market News Absa injects Sh50 million into coronavirus fund

Absa Kenya chief executive Jeremy Awori. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Absa Bank Kenya #ticker:ABSA has contributed Sh50 million to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta to mobilise resources for fighting the spread and impact of the virus.

The bank said Sh20 million will be used to acquire Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other items needed for health workers on the front line.

It will also spend Sh30 million in various initiatives designed to help individuals and businesses get through the pandemic that has so far claimed 14 in Kenya.

The contribution will include a psychosocial support programme through which the bank will provide a mental wellness care centre for Covid-19 patients, health workers and caregivers.

“We all can do something, however big or small, that will get us closer to winning the fight against this pandemic,” said Absa Kenya managing director, Jeremy Awori in a statement Tuesday.

advertisement

Absa’s contribution adds to pledges by individual Kenyans, local corporates, multinational companies and development partners. To date, KCB Group has injected Sh150 million into the kitty while Co-op and NCBA each donated Sh100 million.