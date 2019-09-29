Market News Aggressive CBK cash mop-up drives T-bill subscriptions down

CBK building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The higher interest rate the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is offering on its short-term repurchase agreement instrument to reduce shilling’s liquidity is pushing down the demand for three and six-month Treasury bills.

The rate the CBK is paying on the term auction deposits (TAD) compared to that on 91- and 182-day T-bills, is higher indicating to investors that they are better off surrendering their cash to the CBK in the mop-up exercise.

The seven-day the TAD being used by the CBK for the mop-up stood at 8.98 percent on Friday, just shy of the nine percent maximum allowed (the prevailing Central Bank Rate)

The subscription of the 91- and 182-day T-bills has been depressed in the last two weekly auctions, attracting total bids of Sh5.1 billion against a target of Sh28 billion.

The three-month paper was at a yield of 6.3 percent and the six-month one was at 7.17 per cent.

“The surge in the seven-day TAD rate has been linked to the central bank’s aggressive liquidity management owing to concerns of a negative spillover to the already fragile shilling standing,” said Commercial Bank of Africa in a note to clients on the fixed-income market last week.

“As the seven-day term auction deposit (TAD) rate continues to outpace yields on the 91- and 182-Day papers, this has cannibalised demand for the latter’s tenors,” said CBA.

The CBK has mopped up an excess of Sh100 billion in the past two weeks, buffering the shilling against volatility at a time when the closing end of the old Sh1,000 note demonetisation exercise was expected to put the unit under pressure.