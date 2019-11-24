Market News Applicants to pay Sh200 monthly for State housing units

Applicants for the planned government-funded affordable housing units have been told to start paying at least Sh200 monthly for purchase of the units.

The monthly payment that attracts a Sh36 transactional fee per applicant will see the government raise Sh54.1 million with money transfer charges amounting to Sh9.75 million a month.

The same kitty could raise Sh650 million annually from the current registered applicants will also see the USSD facilitators take home Sh117 million in a year.

In a text message sent to the 270,854 applicants registered on the government’s website (https://bomayangu.go.ke/), the State Department of Housing urged the prospective owners to send money via their allocated individual account numbers on the platform via M-Pesa USSD platform.

“Dear…affordable and decent housing is now within your reach. Start by contributing from as low as Sh200! Update all your personal details by logging in to bomayangu.go.ke or dial *688#! Visit bomayangu.go.ke, hudumakenya.go.ke or your nearest Huduma Centre for more information,” says the text message. Each of the applicants has been assigned a unique identification account number for use in sending the monthly Sh200 to bomayangu.

But a preview on the USSD *688# platform indicates it is not available and this has seen users try to log in in vain.

The Sh650 million is equivalent to paying for 217 units three bedroomed units at Sh3 million per unit as per the contract between the government and the contractor who has been promised prompt payment upon completion of the projects based on an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract.