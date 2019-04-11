Market News Artisans get tender for housing project

:Housing PS Charles Hinga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three Nairobi Jua Kali associations have been contracted to make 8,400 windows and 7,000 doors for Nairobi’s Parkroads estate Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

State Department of Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said Ngong Road, Kariobangi and Kamukunji associations have been assisted to access a Sh200 million loan that will enable them make the products including metallic staircases and balcony railings.

“We have signed agreements with the three associations that have agreed to provide their workers to local technical training institutes for refresher training. This will ensure that they make standardised doors and windows as per our project handbook,” he said.

Speaking during the opening ceremony for the four-day Homes Expo fete at KICC in Nairobi, the PS said the first 300 affordable housing units being constructed at Parkroads estate will be ready for occupation in September.

“Come September 2019 and we shall deliver the first 300 housing units at Parkroads for occupation. We are aware the government suffers a trust issue to due numerous project scandals but we urge Kenyans to register for a house online,” he said.

The 1,370 housing units at Parkroads being built by China State Construction Engineering under a design, build and finance model comprise of one-, two- and three-bedroom houses on a 7.9-acre parcel of land.

Mr Hinga said the government will initially pay the developer 20 percent of the contact value, 40 percent upon project completion and a further 40 percent at the end of the defect liability.

Home owners are expected to pay between Sh600,000 to Sh3 million with the government setting the purchase price at Sh50,000 per metre square.