Asus to invest in East Africa expansion

Market News
Asus to invest in East Africa expansionTuesday, February 26, 2019 18:27
Taiwan-based computer, phone hardware and electronics multinational AsusTek Computer Inc, which trades as Asus is set to invest in East African market expansion three years after launching in Kenya.
Asus which has been eyeing to grow its mobile PC business in the African market said it would expand and consolidate its reach in East Africa after solidifying its Kenya base.
“We seek to serve and eventually develop other regional markets like Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda out of Kenya,” said Simplice Zaongo, business development manager for eastern and southern Africa. “The Kenyan market has been receptive to our products.”
Asus established a legal entity in Kenya three years ago with an eye on growing its business in the African market. The company also runs operations in Nigeria and South Africa.
The Kenyan electronics market has seen the entry of several entrants driven by growth in the middle class and a rise in innovation in ICT.