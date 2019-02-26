Market News Asus to invest in East Africa expansion

Asus has been eyeing to grow its mobile PC business in the African market. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taiwan-based computer, phone hardware and electronics multinational AsusTek Computer Inc, which trades as Asus is set to invest in East African market expansion three years after launching in Kenya.

Asus which has been eyeing to grow its mobile PC business in the African market said it would expand and consolidate its reach in East Africa after solidifying its Kenya base.

“We seek to serve and eventually develop other regional markets like Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda out of Kenya,” said Simplice Zaongo, business development manager for eastern and southern Africa. “The Kenyan market has been receptive to our products.”

Related Content Asus laptop maker rolls out Sh200,000 luxury device

Asus established a legal entity in Kenya three years ago with an eye on growing its business in the African market. The company also runs operations in Nigeria and South Africa.