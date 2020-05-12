Market News Auditor-General to recruit 285, automate operations

The Office of Auditor-General is to hire 285 employees in the next three years and automate processes in a bid to quicken work that is currently behind schedule.

Annual budget documents that have just been released to Parliament indicate the current staffing stands at 1,605 against a requirement of 1890 — showing that it requires to raise the number by nearly 18 percent to satisfy its needs.

The target is to meet this requirement between July 2020 and June 2023, the three-year traditional budgeting period otherwise known as Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). The appointment of a substantive holder of the position of Auditor-General is also yet to be done despite it being vacant for more than a year.

“Some of the challenges for the Auditor General during the period under review [2019/20] include as a result of the ever-expanding mandate of the Auditor-General, the Office once again failed to meet its reporting deadline of December for any audited financial year,” says the Programme-Based Budget (PBB) 2020/21.

“[The failure was partly due to] a shortage of staff with the recommended establishment standing at 1,890 against the existing one of 1,605 staff members…In the next MTEF period, the office wishes to address the issue of staff shortage and resultant late submission of the annual report by hiring more staff in the medium term.”

The whole audit process is supposed to be automated through the acquisition of more licenses for its ICT system known as TeamMate. The exercise of automation has already begun with the ultimate intention being to improve the efficiency and timeliness of audit reports.

“The office has also embarked on the acquisition of more TeamMate licences so that the whole audit process may be automated in order to improve on efficiency and timeliness of audits,” the PBB document said.

For a long time, the office has been understaffed, causing it to delay audit reports that have to be presented to Parliament for follow-ups and ratification.

Currently, the office has not completed the 2018/19 audit report for the same fiscal year yet it had intended to do so by last December.