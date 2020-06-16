Market News Auditors poke holes in Sh225bn stimulus package

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ernst & Young has warned that recent fiscal interventions, which currently stand at two percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), are short of the Sh393.7 billion needed to kick-start the economy.

According to the financial services firm, the government's stimulus package currently stands at Sh225.7 billion in foregone taxes and liquidity injection.

“At least four per cent of GDP is required to jumpstart a battered economy like ours. On the basis of this, the government intervention falls short by about Sh170 billion,” Christopher Kirathe, Ernst and Young tax partner said.

Among the measures last week was Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani authorising the Kenya Revenue Authority to increase excise duty chargeable on at least 21 goods by about 5.5 percent. However, Mr Kirathe argues the directive is counterproductive.

The auditors say the Sh1.6 trillion proposed revenue collection is dampened by reliance on income, property and consumption taxes as primary tax revenue streams amid closure of businesses, job losses and disrupted supply chains.

advertisement