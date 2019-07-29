Market News Aussie varsity funds good nutrition techie platform

Platform aims to educate Nairobians on healthy lifestyles. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Australia’s Western Sydney University is injecting Sh14.4 million into an agribusiness tech-platform pilot to understand what Nairobians eat and the link to lifestyle diseases.

The platform ‘Ustawi’, which is a joint venture between Western Sydney University Innovators and the University of Nairobi’s Food Nutrition Science and Technology Department will be implemented in the next 36 months. It aims to educate Nairobians on healthy lifestyles.

“We are creating a commercial platform that benefits farmers by giving them information on demand-driven nutrition-rich food crops instead of the junk foodstuffs blamed for a sharp rise in lifestyle diseases.

“This information will then be used to generate farmer-investments in growing healthy farm produce that Nairobi needs,” Western Sydney University vice-chancellor and president Barney Glover.

Project’s lead professor Athula Ginige said ‘Ustawi’ had been developed in the past 12 months from a proof of concept to a trial product with the active involvement of local researchers before it is released as a commercial agribusiness product.