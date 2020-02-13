Market News Banks tipped to lead market growth

Dyer and Blair Investment Bank in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Companies that benefit from removal of interest rate caps, changes in taxes and are undervalued are likely to be the main winners in the equities market this year, Dyer and Blair Investment Bank says.

The investment bank has advised investors in a research note these are the companies that will also attract foreign investors who are looking at similar economies across the globe.

The bank said the trend of selective growth among equities is likely to continue this year, where only some firms register significant growth while others continue to lag.